Van Dijk on Liverpool future after PSG defeat: Lying to your face

Virgil van Dijk was tightlipped on his future at Liverpool after last night's Champions League exit at the hands of PSG.

Off contract in June, Van Dijk was asked if fans can expect him to try for the Champions League again for Liverpool next season.

The centre-half said: “I’ve no idea.

“I still have no idea at the moment. Genuinely, I have no idea at the moment. Talks aren’t on hold, nothing’s on hold. I keep saying the same thing. Listen, there are 10 games to go and that’s my full focus.

“If there is news you guys will know it. I don’t even know myself. Everyone knows there are some conversations behind the scenes, but that’s about it.

“At the moment I don’t even know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they’re lying to your face.”