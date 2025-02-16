Al-Hilal release statement over Saudi refereeing; takes aim at Emenalo

Al-Hilal has declared concerns with the state of refereeing in the Saudi Pro League after their 1-1 draw with Al Riyadh.

Al-Hilal have released a statement questioning the match officials involved and calling for foreign refs.

Their statement read: "Al-Hilal wants to express his amazement at the suspicious judgments seen in the first-team battle of the Saudi Pro League, despite the presence of the latest technology to help with fair decisions.

"The recent events took place in the team's recent match against the Al-Riyadh Club, where two penalties, clearly confirmed by multi-angle VAR footage, were ignored.

"The club states that its position remains firm in the importance of bringing foreign referees' teams to referee its matches, provided they are top referees known from major global leagues.

"Al Hilal hopes that the current situation is not the result of previous statements by Michael Emenalo, CEO of Saudi Pro League, who have expressed that Al-Hilal would face challenges.

"The club pointed out that such statements are inappropriate for an official who is expected to remain neutral to all league teams.":