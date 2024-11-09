Tribal Football
Al Hilal and Neymar remain committed
Al Hilal and Neymar remain committed
Al Hilal expect Neymar to see out his contract to the end of the Saudi Po League season.

It's been claimed Al Hilal are prepared to terminate Neymar's deal six months early in January.

After recovering from knee surgery, Neymar has suffered a fresh leg strain.

But there are no negotiations to break the contract taking place.

The 32-year-old is also unaware that there is any such desire on the part of the club.

Neymar is expected to be out for six to eight weeks. After that, his plan is to fulfill his contract with Al-Hilal.

