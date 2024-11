Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is being lined up for a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Asharq Al-Awsat says Al Fateh are making a move for Lampard.

Michael Emenalo, recruitment chief of the Saudi league, has a long history at Chelsea and knows Lampard well.

Current Al Fateh coach Jens Gustafsson is under pressure after a poor start to the season.

The Saudi club appointed the Swede in August.