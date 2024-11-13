Tribal Football
Al-Ettifaq coach Gerrard loses two key assistants

Al-Ettifaq coach Gerrard loses two key assistants
Former Liverpool star Steven Gerrard is set to stay on as Al-Ettifaq manager this week.

The ex-midfielder is struggling to stamp his authority on management in the Middle East.

With his team 12th in the table, with 11 points from 10 matches in the Saudi Pro League, Gerrard is in trouble.

According to GiveMeSport, assistant manager Dean Holden and director Mark Allen are gone.

Gerrard has lost two key allies, but has still managed to hold onto his own job for now.

His current £15 million-a-year deal runs until 2027, which means he will get a huge payoff if he is sacked.

