Al Ahli make contact with ex-Barcelona coach Xavi

Former Barcelona coach Xavi is attracting fresh interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Foot Mercato says Xavi has received an enquiry from Al Ahli from the SPL.

The Saudis have even already submitted a contract offer and are hoping to convince the former Al Sadd coach to return to the Middle East next season.

Matthias Jaissle is currently in charge of the newly crowned AFC Champions League winners.

However, Al Ahli are currently only fifth in the league, so a coaching change could be a possibility. Whether Xavi will accept the challenge remains to be seen.

