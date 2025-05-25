Tribal Football
Barcelona prepare offer for Monaco pair Akliouche and Seghir

Barcelona are lining up a double raid on AS Monaco this summer.

Mundo Deportivo says Barca are chasing deals for young attacking pair Maghnes Akliouche, 23, and Eliesse Ben Seghir (above), 20.

The Spanish giants consider the Frenchmen a cheaper alternative to, among others, Luis Díaz (Liverpool) and Marcus Rashford (on loan from Manchester United to Aston Villa).

Akliouche's contract with Monaco expires in the summer of 2028, and the Ligue 1 club reportedly wants €60 million to release him.

Meanwhile, Seghir is contracted until the summer of 2027, and it will reportedly take around 30 million euros to buy him out.

