Barcelona winger Yamal 'very happy' as Spain reach Euros QF

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal was delighted being part of Spain's Euros round 16 win against Georgia.

La Roja were comfortable 4-1 winners to set up a quarterfinal against hosts Germany.

“I’m very happy to make the quarter finals. It was complicated against Georgia and we had to score before half time," said Yamal.

“We face Germany as we did with this match, it will be difficult, and we’ll prepare with a lot of desire.”

Yamal won't turn 17 until after the final.