Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Spain facing German fine if Barcelona whiz Yamal plays tonight

Spain facing German fine if Barcelona whiz Yamal plays tonight
Spain facing German fine if Barcelona whiz Yamal plays tonight
Spain facing German fine if Barcelona whiz Yamal plays tonightLaLiga
Spain face a local fine in Germany if Lamine Yamal plays against Georgia on Sunday night.

German law states  U18s, whether foreign or German nationals, are not allowed to work past 20:00.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Spain will meet Georgia in the evening game, meaning if 16 year-old Barcelona starlet Yamal plays, the Federation faces a fine of €30,000.

“We’re all responsible for his wellbeing. We’re going to do our job and let him play. Nothing more," said Spain coach Luis de la Fuente.

“I don’t know the German legislation. Does Lamine have to be removed by 23:00? I don’t think so.”

Mentions
LaLigaYamal LamineBarcelonaEuro
Related Articles
Villa: We must help Barcelona teen Yamal reach his potential
Matthaus on Barcelona's superkid: Maradona, Messi and now Yamal...
Barcelona great Pique talks up Spain - and Yamal