Spain facing German fine if Barcelona whiz Yamal plays tonight

Spain face a local fine in Germany if Lamine Yamal plays against Georgia on Sunday night.

German law states U18s, whether foreign or German nationals, are not allowed to work past 20:00.

Spain will meet Georgia in the evening game, meaning if 16 year-old Barcelona starlet Yamal plays, the Federation faces a fine of €30,000.

“We’re all responsible for his wellbeing. We’re going to do our job and let him play. Nothing more," said Spain coach Luis de la Fuente.

“I don’t know the German legislation. Does Lamine have to be removed by 23:00? I don’t think so.”