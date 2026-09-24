Man City's ownership have been linked with a move to add Colombian giants Millonarios to City Football Group.

Colombian outlet El Futbolero has published multiple reports claiming that City Football Group are interested in buying Millonarios.

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Their reports state that CFG have an offer of €90 million (£78.5m) on the table as they seek to get another foothold in South American football.

There are currently 12 clubs under the CFG umbrella, including other South American clubs Bahia, Club Bolivar, and Montevideo City Torque.

Millonarios are one of Colombia’s most successful clubs, with 16 Primera A title wins.