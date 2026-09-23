Juventus considering move for Rayan Ait-Nouri as Man City minutes dry up

Juventus are reportedly considering a move to sign Man City full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The 25-year-old is yet to play a single Premier League minute for Enzo Maresca’s table topping side but has found some form in cup competitions.

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Ait-Nouri has three assists in his two appearances, coming in the Champions League win over Porto and then the EFL Cup victory over Norwich.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have contacted the Algeria international’s entourage to ask after his availability for a potential January move.

The left-back was subject to interest from rivals Man United on transfer deadline day but City decided to keep him as it was too late in the window.