Man Utd confirm two new signings from Liverpool and Man City, 24 days after window closes

Manchester United have revealed the signings of Karim Cassim and Isaac Konde.

24 days after the summer transfer window slammed shut, United fans are delighted as the club unveiled two fresh faces for their youth academy as the Red Devils look towards the future.

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United have officially announced the shock signing of Manchester City midfielder Karim Cassim and Liverpool playmaker Isaac Konde whose move has been in the pipeline for some time due to the side waiting for Premier League registration approval.

Cassim was part of the City squad that won the FA Youth Cup last season and is an England youth international with huge potential that United were keen to draw away from their biggest rivals.

The 17-year-old scored 3 goals in 13 appearances for City's U18s and has a very high ceiling alongside 16 year old Konde who is capable of playing either wing or centrally and made six appearances last season, registering one assist.

The news that the pair have signed comes just weeks after JJ Gabriel formally asked Manchester United to cancel his registration.

Gabriel has reportedly been in contact with several top sides including Barcelona, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and even Manchester City where United stole Cassim from.

United were surprised by the request and believe the situation can still be resolved with further talks over the coming weeks. If Gabriel stays, he will likely be involved more with the first team as he seeks more game time at just 15 years old.