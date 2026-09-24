Semenyo becomes the latest player to withdraw from international duty: My leg is swollen!

Manchester City star Antoine Semenyo has pulled out of international duty with Ghana after picking up a small injury.

Semenyo has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award for September after scoring and assisting twice for City during what was an incredible month for the side.

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The 26-year-old attacker, who is in fine form, had initially been called up to represent his country in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ivory Coast and Gambia during the two-week international break.

However, Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okrakuh has revealed that the winger is now ruled out after admitting that he is struggling with a swollen leg.

“Antoine and the coach spoke, and he told the coach, “If you need me, I will come down for the medical team to re-examine me, but the truth is that my leg is swollen, and we need to treat it,’ said Okraku, via Ghana Soccernet.

“As a leader, if you want to know your players, and in this particular case, we know the players and how honest they are when it comes to situations like this, you’d have to ask yourself whether you’d allow Antoine to continue with his recovery and be ready for Man City and for Ghana during the next window.

“Or have Antoine fly down to Ghana to undergo an MRI and then ask him to go back because he can’t play. His leg is swollen.”

Semenyo played every minute for his country at this summer's World Cup, where the African side lost to Colombia in the Round of 32.

With the 26-year-old absent, Ghana will play two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ivory Coast and Gambia and then a friendly against Morocco in what is a trio of tough clashes.

Semenyo is currently the joint-leading assist provider in the Premier League with three and he will aim to continue his form against Liverpool after the break as City monitor his progress.