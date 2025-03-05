McCoist exclusive: No way Rangers would be Leeds feeder club

It has been a turbulent season for Rangers FC with some seriously disappointing results along the way.

And talking on behalf of talkSPORT BET, Gers legend Ally McCoist still squirms when hearing the name Queen’s Park.

“First of all, well played by Queen’s Park, I congratulate them. But from Rangers' point of view that's as low as it gets," says McCoist to Tribalfootball.com, referring to Rangers' shock Scottish Cup defeat - a defeat which eventually led to Philippe Clement being sacked.

"And there's been some low ones, there really has. I could not believe that result. And even since then, they’ve lost at home against Motherwell and St. Mirren at home. The manager's lost his job, it's a really, really sorry state of affairs right now."

McCoit, however, is hoping that a brighter future is up ahead. A new management team is seemingly taking over control of Rangers FC with the owners of the San Francisco 49ers moving in at Ibrox.

As they are also involved with Leeds United, concerns have been raised over Rangers becoming a feeder club, but McCoist doesn’t believe this will happen.

“I've got everything crossed, praying that the takeover goes through. I just hope there's far better guidance, leadership and ownership at the top so that we can get back to some kind of stability. We've really lost our way which is sad and I get the point about Rangers serving as a feeder club.

“Rangers are without doubt are a selling club as are the majority of teams in the Premiership. And I think there's a big difference between a feeder club and a selling club. Rangers are too big to become a feeding club. With the correct investment, Rangers will go back to competing with Celtic in the top flight and competing in the Champions League.

"But it’s all about having the balance of competing and winning the top flight in Scotland, competing at a good level in Europe, particularly the Champions League, but also having the knowledge and the business acumen of selling and buying players at the right time. That's where Rangers need to get back to.”