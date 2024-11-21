Hearts tap Brighton data company to improve recruitment

Scottish giants Hearts have confirmed they have a deal signed with a data analytics company.

The Premiership side have secured an agreement with Jamestown Analytics, who also work with Brighton.

Many have credited analytics and data as the key reasons for Brighton’s jump up the divisions in recent years.

Hearts also mentioned a relationship with the Seagulls, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Como in the statement, posting:

"Football clubs that are clients of Jamestown Analytics have enjoyed remarkable success."

Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay said: “There has been a lot of speculation about the coming together of Heart of Midlothian and Jamestown Analytics, so I am pleased that we are now able to officially announce our partnership and get the facts out in the open.

“Jamestown Analytics’ reputation in footballing circles is second to none. It is no understatement when I say that they have made ground-breaking progress with clubs across Europe, so to be Scotland’s sole beneficiaries of their expertise is truly exciting.

“Already our football staff, soon to be under the guidance of Graeme, have been working with the data provided by Jamestown Analytics to plan for recruitment in January, next summer and beyond.

“I fully believe that the club will reap the benefits of embracing this modern, innovative approach to analytics and we couldn’t be prouder to be associated with Jamestown Analytics as we take Hearts into a new era.”

