Ipswich chairman admits Prem attempts for McKenna; coy on Man Utd

Ipswich Town chairman Mark Ashton has admitted resisting Premier League attempts to sign manager Kieran McKenna over the summer.

Manchester United and Brighton were linked with McKenna before the start of the season.

Ashton told talkSPORT: "Top clubs came in for him this summer, I’m not gonna say who."

Asked about United, he added: "I'm not going to say who because I'll get myself into trouble but top clubs came and knocked the door. It was real.

"My job was to sit down with him and show him the virtues of Ipswich, talk to the other clubs that had knocked the door and said this is why I believe we are right for you."

