Wolves target several defensive options including Millwall star this January

Premier League strugglers Wolves are determined to sign a center half in the winter window.
The cash-strapped team are only likely to make one of these players a key winter arrival.

New boss Vitor Pereira has helped push them out of the relegation zone, which makes them more appealing to players.

However, Wolves have been walking a PSR tightrope in recent years, which makes all transfers complicated.

