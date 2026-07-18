Fernandez rules out Rangers exit amid European interest

Nigeria international Emmanuel Fernandez has insisted he is not looking to leave Scottish Premiership giants Rangers despite reported interest from clubs including Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen.

The 24-year-old defender joined Rangers from Peterborough United for £3.5 million last summer and quickly became a key player.

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His outstanding debut campaign saw him named Rangers’ Player of the Season and included in the Scottish Premiership Team of the Season.

Despite growing transfer speculation, Fernandez remains committed to continuing his progress at Ibrox.

“I just focus on what’s going on here. If you asked me this question a year ago, it would have been the same answer,” Fernandez was quoted by the Scottish Sun.

I’ve got four years left here and I want to enjoy it. I want to win.

“I don’t think my personality will ever change. My personality is me.

“Love and acknowledgement is a great thing and it makes you feel a bit better about yourself. But I feel there are more improvements to be made.

“Right now, I’m not the finished product. There’s still more of the story to go on.”