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Why Benjamin Sesko is out for Man Utd's clash against Wrexham despite missing World Cup

Why Benjamin Sesko is out for Man Utd's clash against Wrexham despite missing World Cup
Why Benjamin Sesko is out for Man Utd's clash against Wrexham despite missing World CupCTK / imago sportfotodienst / Andrew Yates

Benjamin Sesko will not feature for Manchester United as they face Wrexham in their first preseason friendly this week.

United will take on Wrexham in the first of six friendlies this summer as they prepare for their opening day clash against Hull City away from home at the MKM Stadium next month. 

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The Red Devils take on the Championship side in Helsinki, Finland as fans in Scandinavia are treated to seeing the Premier League side for the first time in several years. 

However, the bad news for supporters is that Sesko, who bagged seven goals in his last 10 top-flight appearances, will not make an appearance. 

This is because United are taking precautionary measures with Sesko and intend to ease him back into the team over the coming weeks, as per The Sun and ESPN. 

Harry Maguire, Bryan Mbeumo, Patrick Dorgu, Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw, Ayden Heaven, Mason Mount, and Joshua Zirkzee are among the first-team regulars who have travelled with the squad, however. 

They arrive alongside summer signing Andrey Santos who arrived from Chelsea this month and has been training with the side following his £50M move. 

United travel to Norway to face Rosenborg next week, before games against Atletico Madrid and PSG in Sweden. 

Sesko may return for those clashes alongside Youri Tielemans who may also feature under manager Michael Carrick who will remain cautious over overworking the Belgian who returned from this World Cup over the past week. 

Travelling squad: Heaton, Vitek, Mee, Maguire, Dorgu, Yoro, Shaw, Heaven, Amass, Kamason, Armer, Mount, Santos, J Fletcher, T Fletcher, Collyer, Gore, Devaney, Thwaites, Zirkzee, Mbeumo, Chido Obi, Wheatley, Lacey, Williams. 

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Benjamin SeskoPatrick DorguHarry MaguireJoshua ZirkzeeManchester UnitedWrexhamPremier League

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