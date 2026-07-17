Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Former Arsenal captain Aubameyang joins LaLiga side Deportivo

Former Arsenal captain Aubameyang joins LaLiga side Deportivo
Former Arsenal captain Aubameyang joins LaLiga side DeportivoProfimedia

Former Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has completed a move to newly promoted LaLiga side Deportivo La Coruna, signing a contract until June 2028.

The 37-year-old joins from Olympique Marseille after an impressive campaign in which he scored 14 goals and provided 10 assists across all competitions.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Aubameyang arrives with a wealth of experience, having starred for Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea during a distinguished career. 

He scored 141 goals in 213 appearances for Dortmund and netted 92 times in 163 matches for Arsenal, while also enjoying a productive spell at Barcelona.

The Gabon international has consistently delivered at the highest level across Europe's top leagues and continental competitions. 

Deportivo believe his experience will play a key role as the club aims to establish itself back in LaLiga.

Mentions
LaLigaPierre-Emerick AubameyangArsenalMallorcaDortmundBarcelonaFootball transfers

Related Articles

Atlético Madrid CEO says Alvarez is NOT for sale despite Arsenal and Barcelona interest

VIDEO: Karim Adeyemi arrives in Barcelona ahead of move from Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund confirm Adeyemi absence as Barcelona close in