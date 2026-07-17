Former Arsenal captain Aubameyang joins LaLiga side Deportivo

Former Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has completed a move to newly promoted LaLiga side Deportivo La Coruna, signing a contract until June 2028.

The 37-year-old joins from Olympique Marseille after an impressive campaign in which he scored 14 goals and provided 10 assists across all competitions.

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Aubameyang arrives with a wealth of experience, having starred for Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea during a distinguished career.

He scored 141 goals in 213 appearances for Dortmund and netted 92 times in 163 matches for Arsenal, while also enjoying a productive spell at Barcelona.

The Gabon international has consistently delivered at the highest level across Europe's top leagues and continental competitions.

Deportivo believe his experience will play a key role as the club aims to establish itself back in LaLiga.