Sander Berge to Man Utd? Carrick plans midfield signing alongside Santos and Tielemans

Fulham star Sander Berge is a serious target for Manchester United as manager Michael Carrick prepares bid.

The Red Devils have recently signed midfielders Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos from Aston Villa and Chelsea respectively, as well as goalkeeper Karl Darlow from Leeds United in what is an impressive haul so far.

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Carrick saw the £35M deal for Brazil midfielder Ederson collapse this summer, leading to him snatching up Tielemans as a swift replacement for the now departed Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte who picked up a serious knee injury at the World Cup with Uruguay.

On the hunt for a third midfielder to add alongside the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo, United are reportedly ready to make a serious bid for Fulham’s Sander Berge.

Berge played a central role in Norway’s run to the World Cup quarter-finals after making 39 appearances for the Cottagers last season, grabbing one assist against Chelsea in January as he set up Raul Jimenez.

Now the World Cup is coming to a close, many players are finally pondering their future. Berge, alongside United star Marcus Rashford are two of those players now thinking about where they want to end up as United await to see if both can’t slide into the first team.

Berge, 28, is in his prime and reports state that they are planning a bid of around £40M for the midfielder who is slowly becoming a priority for the side this summer.