Hearts sign Dutch goalkeeper Beau Reus on three-year deal

Heart of Midlothian have completed the signing of Dutch goalkeeper Beau Reus on a three-year contract, subject to international clearance, visa and Scottish FA approval.

The 24-year-old joins the Scottish Premiership club as a free agent after four impressive seasons with Belgian side Beveren.

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Reus began his career in AZ Alkmaar’s academy before making his professional debut for Jong AZ in 2020.

He moved to Belgium in 2022 and established himself as Beveren’s first-choice goalkeeper, helping the club win the Challenger Pro League title last season by 21 points.

He conceded just 23 league goals and kept numerous clean sheets as Beveren recorded the division’s best defensive record.

Overall, Reus registered 48 clean sheets in 126 appearances and will now continue his career under Hearts manager Wouter Vrancken.