Ex-Celtic cleaner denies leaking transfer shopping list: It's a disgrace!

Ansser Sadiq
Celtic’s former cleaner Maureen Quinn has denied leaking the club’s apparent transfer plans.

The grandmother was shocked to find herself without a job due to the alleged incident.

Per the Daily Record, Celtic conducted an investigation after transfer plan documents were leaked.

Maureen stated: “It’s a disgrace.

“I’ve done nothing wrong and I’m getting blamed for whatever this is. I know my son would do nothing wrong either. We’re just scapegoats. I want to clear my name.”

She added: “They pulled me in three times for meetings about this.

“In my job at Lennoxtown, I empty bins and take them to the bin room on a trolley. I think they believe I’ve went through the bins and found this paper, gave it to my son and he’s photographed it.

“I support Celtic because my son and husband do but I couldn’t name half their players. I couldn’t care less what’s on a bit of paper.”

