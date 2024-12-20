Rodgers on Arsenal's Tierney joining Celtic: we will see what happens in January

Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers has given little away about transfer rumors from this week.

The Scottish champions are being linked with a move for Kieran Tierney, who played for them several years ago.

Tierney is a free agent in the summer, as his Arsenal contract is expiring and he will not be offered a renewal.

On the possibility of signing Tierney, Rodgers stated: “Well, Kieran’s someone I know really well, but there’ll be lots of players that are linked with coming to Celtic, so we will never speak about a player, especially a young player that is at another club.

“But, we’ve got work to do; we know that, we want to improve the squad further and a number of key areas.

“Until that happens, the players here have been working so well and we’ll just continue to work with them and see what happens in January.”