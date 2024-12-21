Hibs veteran Gayle announces retirement decision

Former Newcastle and Crystal Palace striker Dwight Gayle says he intends to retire at the end of the season.

The veteran Hibs striker admits his body has told him it's time to hang up the boots.

"Yes, I've started to express my feelings," said the 35-year-old.

"My body's starting to break down a bit and it's likely that I might pack it in.

"It's just a whole heap of things - you're not able to generate the same speed and power as other people. From game to game it's hard to recover as quickly as before.

"I've always wanted to play, do what I can to help out the team, and when you feel like you're not really able to do that, then that's sort of a difficult time.

"I'd love to play forever, but with injuries and stuff like that, your body starts to pick up stuff that you probably need to think about.

"It's not just muscle injuries, other things as well that could prevent you in later life, maybe playing in the garden with your kids and stuff like that. These are things I need to take into consideration."