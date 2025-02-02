Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Crystal Palace striker Plange joins Motherwell

Paul Vegas
Crystal Palace striker Luke Plange has joined Motherwell on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old forward spent much of 2024 with HJK Helsinki in Finland.

At HJK, he scored seven times in 36 appearances – including one goal in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers.

Plange will now play the remainder of 2024/25 in the Scottish Premiership with Motherwell.

Motherwell currently sit sixth on the Premiership table.

