DONE DEAL: Crystal Palace striker Plange joins Motherwell
Crystal Palace striker Luke Plange has joined Motherwell on loan until the end of the season.
The 22-year-old forward spent much of 2024 with HJK Helsinki in Finland.
Advertisement
Advertisement
At HJK, he scored seven times in 36 appearances – including one goal in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers.
Plange will now play the remainder of 2024/25 in the Scottish Premiership with Motherwell.
Motherwell currently sit sixth on the Premiership table.