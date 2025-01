Brentford goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe has joined Scottish Premiership side Motherwell.

Balcombe moves on loan forthe remainder of the 2024/25 campaign.

He spent the first half of the season with St Mirren.

The 25-year-old earned the St Mirren’s No1 spot, making 26 appearances in all competitions.

Balcombe made his first-team debut against Newport County last season in the Carabao Cup.