Tribal Football
Most Read
PSG chief Campos sets record straight on bids for Osimhen and Yamal
REVEALED: Osimhen was offered to Arsenal before Galatasaray move
DONE DEAL: Overy, Lusale signings cleared for Man Utd
Everton offer fresh hope to Alli

Zizou again explains resisting Man Utd interest

Zizou again explains resisting Man Utd interest
Zizou again explains resisting Man Utd interestAction Plus
Real Madrid great Zinedine Zidane has again stated why he couldn't consider a move to Manchester United.

Zizou was again linked with United manager Erik ten Hag's job over the summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But he told L'Equipe: "Would I like to lead «Manchester United? I understand English, but I do not know it perfectly.

"I know that there are trainers who come to the club, not to mention a foreign language, but I work differently.

"In a global context, victory consists of many details. And I know what is required for this."

Mentions
Premier LeagueZidane ZinedineManchester UnitedReal MadridFootball Transfers