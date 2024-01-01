Zizou again explains resisting Man Utd interest

Real Madrid great Zinedine Zidane has again stated why he couldn't consider a move to Manchester United.

Zizou was again linked with United manager Erik ten Hag's job over the summer.

But he told L'Equipe: "Would I like to lead «Manchester United? I understand English, but I do not know it perfectly.

"I know that there are trainers who come to the club, not to mention a foreign language, but I work differently.

"In a global context, victory consists of many details. And I know what is required for this."