Man Utd Treble winner Stam: Zirkzee will need time

Manchester United Treble winner Jaap Stam is convinced by the quality of Josh Zirkzee.

Zirkzee has joined United training for the first time this week after joining from Bologna.

Stam told The Athletic: "A young boy with a lot of quality, as he demonstrated in Serie A.

"He needs time to adapt to the Premier League, not just the style of play, but also the pressure and expectations that come with playing at a big club like United. I've been there, I know what it's like.

"Different language, country, club, culture and players the ones you're used to. It's good for Joshua that there are a lot of Dutch people there and he definitely has some ability."