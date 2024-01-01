Tribal Football
Most Read
West Ham close to signing Man Utd defender
PSG offer Man Utd three players for Sancho exchange
Man Utd talent attracting interest from two HUGE Scottish sides
PSG had Yoro concerns ahead of Man Utd move

Man Utd Treble winner Stam: Zirkzee will need time

Man Utd Treble winner Stam: Zirkzee will need time
Man Utd Treble winner Stam: Zirkzee will need time
Man Utd Treble winner Stam: Zirkzee will need timeAction Plus
Manchester United Treble winner Jaap Stam is convinced by the quality of Josh Zirkzee.

Zirkzee has joined United training for the first time this week after joining from Bologna.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Stam told The Athletic: "A young boy with a lot of quality, as he demonstrated in Serie A.

"He needs time to adapt to the Premier League, not just the style of play, but also the pressure and expectations that come with playing at a big club like United. I've been there, I know what it's like.

"Different language, country, club, culture and players the ones you're used to. It's good for Joshua that there are a lot of Dutch people there and he definitely has some ability."

Mentions
Serie APremier LeagueZirkzee JoshuaStam JaapManchester UnitedBologna
Related Articles
Zirkzee explains Man Utd choice
Man Utd striker Zirkzee: Bologna finally where it belongs
Bayern Munich welcome Bologna's Zirkzee sale to Man Utd