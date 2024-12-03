Zirkzee thanks Man Utd teammates for support during dry spell

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United striker Josh Zirkzee has thanked his teammates for their support during his dry spell.

Zirkzee scored twice in Sunday's win against Everton - his first goals in 17 games for United.

He admitted: "Obviously, the longer it takes before you get back on the scoresheet, the more frustrating it gets. But I have some great teammates who always keep my head up as well when I'm not keeping them up.

"They helped me a lot during that time as well. Today they were happy for me as well.

"Hard times great strong people and strong people bond. I think that's what's happening now. The most important thing is that we keep going."

On working with new manager Ruben Amorim, Zirkzee also said: "There are some slight differences. I got out there and tried to do what he asks me and expects.

"I felt comfortable in the role I was in. Of course, the goals help as well for a striker. We all came out with the confidence that we were going to win this game.

"A win is exactly what these fans deserved, so it's a great day. There were a couple of moments where it could've gone differently, but I think we stayed strong as a team and 4-0 was a great result."

 

