Zirkzee joins Man Utd training for first time

Manchester United's first signing of the summer has finally joined up with the team.

While the Red Devils have already seen Lenny Yoro in first team action, new arrival Joshua Zirzkee is only just getting started.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Dutchman had a longer break, as he had been at Euro 2024 with his countrymen.

Zirkzee arrived at United’s training ground in Carrington to start his preseason work.

He will not be going to the club’s tour of the United States, as he will focus on his conditioning.

The likes of Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw, and other internationals will be doing the same.