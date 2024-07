Bayern Munich welcome Bologna's Zirkzee sale to Man Utd

Bayern Munich have welcomed Manchester United's swoop for Joshua Zirkzee.

While Zirkzee's deal with Bologna carried a €40m buyout clause, United have agreed to pay a higher fee of €42.5m for the Dutchman.

Sky Deutschland says the agreement allows United to stagger the payments over three installments.

Watching closely has been Bayern, which sold Zirkzee to Bologna two years ago.

As part of their original deal, Bayern will earn 50 per cent of the €42.5m due to Bologna.