Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund target Man City attacker Grealish

German side Borussia Dortmund are contemplating a move for Jack Grealish.

The Manchester City forward is not expressly available in the winter transfer window.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, The Sun claims that BVB and Inter Milan are keen on taking him out of England.

Grealish has not been enjoying this season with City so far, as he is a bit part player.

His form has taken a dip and he may be ready for a new lease on life in another country.

Dortmund have also been linked to another Premier League star in Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford.