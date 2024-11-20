Zinchenko reveals Arsenal boss Arteta's cloak-and-dagger opposition tactics

Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko admits that manager Mikel Arteta does have some unusual tactics.

The Spaniard has been known for taking an unorthodox approach to getting points across to his players.

Arteta has done odd things in the past, such as secretly hiring a team of professional pickpockets to test his players.

“I've seen Mikel Arteta tell injured players to come on the team bus and walk into the dressing room with their wash bag, to put the other manager off the scent,” Zinchenko told The Athletic.

“Arteta loves to play games with the opposition.”

“I don't want to make it easy for anyone,” Arteta stated at a press conference recently.

“The opponent has to make sure they do their homework - like I have to.

“When I know, I am not going to lie to you, I am not going to say, ‘He’s not fit’ and then I play him - I would never do that - but, if I am certain or I don’t want to tell you, I will keep you guessing.”

