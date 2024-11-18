Merino: Arsenal wanted me to help them grow winning culture

Arsenal summer signing Mikel Merino has explained how Mikel Arteta convinced him to leave old club Real Sociedad.

Merino had previously tried his hand in the Premier League with Newcastle United and left after a year.

Advertisement Advertisement

But he returned in the summer on a big contract, seen as the missing piece to get Arsenal to win trophies.

“I was seduced by the fact that it was a team in a process of growth, that they had not yet won, and they wanted to win," Merino said in an interview with El País.

"Feeling a participant in building a winning culture, as happened to me at Real.

“And also, that they insisted that they could help me grow more.

“It will be a place where they will try to help you polish your defects and become that total player who can achieve more things on an individual level.”