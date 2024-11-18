Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim clear to lead Man Utd training on Monday
Man Utd confirm five of Amorim's assistants
Benfica wing-back Carreras: Man Utd have buy-back option, but...
Man Utd pushing to close Quenda deal with Sporting CP

Merino: Arsenal wanted me to help them grow winning culture

Ansser Sadiq
Merino: Arsenal wanted me to help them grow winning culture
Merino: Arsenal wanted me to help them grow winning cultureLaLiga
Arsenal summer signing Mikel Merino has explained how Mikel Arteta convinced him to leave old club Real Sociedad.

Merino had previously tried his hand in the Premier League with Newcastle United and left after a year.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But he returned in the summer on a big contract, seen as the missing piece to get Arsenal to win trophies.

“I was seduced by the fact that it was a team in a process of growth, that they had not yet won, and they wanted to win," Merino said in an interview with El País. 

"Feeling a participant in building a winning culture, as happened to me at Real.

“And also, that they insisted that they could help me grow more. 

“It will be a place where they will try to help you polish your defects and become that total player who can achieve more things on an individual level.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueMerino MikelArteta MikelArsenalReal SociedadNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Arteta and Arsenal directors in LA for strategy meetings
FAYC Third Round Draw: Man City open defence against Palace
Prem clubs alerted as Osimhen contract carries TWO buyout clauses