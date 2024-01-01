Arsenal's Zinchenko says "I don’t think we need to copy someone like City"

Left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko insists Arsenal do not need to copy any team to achieve success.

The Gunners finished second in the Premier League over the past two campaigns.

However, they were behind four times in a row champions Manchester City on both occasions.

‘I don’t think we need to copy someone like City,” said ex-City star Zinchenko, per The Mail.

“Of course at the moment they are probably the best team in the world. If you look at the stats and titles they have won in the last couple of years, it is amazing.

“You always need to look at the best but not be like them — we need to be on top of them.

“Arsenal are on the right way. I really hope and believe in the close future Arsenal can achieve a lot of good things.”