Arsenal chief Edu reviving interest in Barcelona winger Raphinha

Arsenal are reviving interest in Barcelona winger Raphinha.

The Brazil international is available from Barca this summer as they seek to ease wage budget concerns.

Mundo Deportivo says long-term suitors Arsenal are again in contact with Barca for Raphinha.

It's suggested Arsenal chief Edu is willing to offer €50m cash to bring Raphinha back to England.

The former Leeds United star has spent the past two seasons with the Blaugrana.