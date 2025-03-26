Zanetti opens up on Romero's move to Inter Milan: He’s an old-school, complete defender

Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti has spoken on Tottenham defender Cristian Romero and how he could join the Italian side this summer.

Following Argentina’s 4-1 win over Brazil, Zanetti spoke to TyC Sports about transfer rumours linking Romero to the Serie A leaders who are in need of defensive support. The Spurs defender has made just three Premier League appearances since late November due to a number of separate issues but is a wanted man.

Sky Sports have claimed that Atletico Madrid are interested in signing the 26-year-old this summer, but it was Argentinian reporters who joked with Zanetti about Romero’s move to Inter Milan which could be on the cards.

“It’s not easy because we are talking about very expensive players,” Zanetti replied, smiling.

“The club’s sustainability is a challenge for everyone and a fundamental aspect.

“Romero is a complete defender. I was saying before the interview that Argentina can rely on a defender who knows how to play, who marks well, is focused and is a leader. I really like him a lot. He’s one of those old-school, complete defenders. He has proved to be a key player for Argentina.”

Kevin Danso will likely be signed permanently for £21M at the end of his loan spell from Ligue 1 club Lens which could open the door for Romero to chase titles in Italy, much to the delight of Zanetti who clearly admires him.