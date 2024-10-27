Tribal Football
Most Read
Scaroni admits AC Milan anger over Bologna clash postponement
UNCOVERED: The crazy buyout clause in Haaland's Man City contract
Gavi mocked Vini Jr as Barcelona thrash Real Madrid: 4-0, 4-0!
Ipswich boss McKenna slams Phillips "nonsense"

Zamora added to coaching staff of Brighton boss Hurzeler

Paul Vegas
Zamora added to coaching staff of Brighton boss Hurzeler
Zamora added to coaching staff of Brighton boss HurzelerTribalfootball
Bobby Zamora has returned to Brighton in a coaching capacity.

The former striker is joining Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler's backroom team.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Zamora is joining the staff as a 'striker consultant'.

He will work Brighton's strikers on the training pitch twice a week.

Zamora said: “I’m pleased to be back to help the strikers to achieve their goals, working on all elements of football on and off the pitch.

“Hopefully I can play a part in helping the club achieve further success.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueZamora BobbyBrightonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Atletico Madrid rival Prem trio for Hammarby teen Toure
Potter backing Tuchel for England success: Really good appointment
Arsenal, Brighton eyeing Villa keeper Zych