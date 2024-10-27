Zamora added to coaching staff of Brighton boss Hurzeler
Bobby Zamora has returned to Brighton in a coaching capacity.
The former striker is joining Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler's backroom team.
Zamora is joining the staff as a 'striker consultant'.
He will work Brighton's strikers on the training pitch twice a week.
Zamora said: “I’m pleased to be back to help the strikers to achieve their goals, working on all elements of football on and off the pitch.
“Hopefully I can play a part in helping the club achieve further success.”