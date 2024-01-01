Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Modric proud as Real Madrid captaincy confirmed
Marseille hand Greenwood coveted shirt number
Xavi mentor takes aim at Flick: He lacks Barcelona DNA

Zabarnyi delighted penning new Bournemouth contract

Zabarnyi delighted penning new Bournemouth contract
Zabarnyi delighted penning new Bournemouth contract
Zabarnyi delighted penning new Bournemouth contractAction Plus
Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi has signed a new deal.

The Ukraine international has penned terms to 2029.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Zabarnyi told afcb.co.uk: “I'm so excited and so happy to be here.

"I'm really enjoying it, it's a beautiful town and a really exciting project.

"I've enjoyed a lot of good moments, last season was important for me. We achieved a record points total but we can do more, it's a really great place to be and I'm pleased to extend my stay." 

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: “Illia had a remarkable season for us and showed great quality beyond his years. We’re delighted he’s agreed terms on a new long-term contract and are excited to see him continue his impressive development.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueZabarnyi IlyaBournemouthFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bournemouth defender Zabarnyi on PSG radar
Bournemouth boss Iraola hopeful keeping Solanke
Bournemouth's Cook hails new signing as a "handful"