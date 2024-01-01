Zabarnyi delighted penning new Bournemouth contract

Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi has signed a new deal.

The Ukraine international has penned terms to 2029.

Zabarnyi told afcb.co.uk: “I'm so excited and so happy to be here.

"I'm really enjoying it, it's a beautiful town and a really exciting project.

"I've enjoyed a lot of good moments, last season was important for me. We achieved a record points total but we can do more, it's a really great place to be and I'm pleased to extend my stay."

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: “Illia had a remarkable season for us and showed great quality beyond his years. We’re delighted he’s agreed terms on a new long-term contract and are excited to see him continue his impressive development.”