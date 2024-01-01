Tribal Football
Bournemouth boss Iraola hopeful keeping Solanke

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is hopeful of keeping Dominic Solanke.

The striker has been linked with a big club move away this summer, though still remains at Dean Court.

“Dom is happy,” he said. “He has come back in very good shape, is training very well and the relationship he has with his team-mates is very good.

“But the market is open. You cannot say he is going to stay or that he is going to leave because we don’t know.

"In the end, it is something you cannot control.”

