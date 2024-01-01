Bournemouth's Cook hails new signing as a "handful"

Bournemouth star Lewis Cook has hailed one of the players joining the club this summer.

Cook lavished praise on Cherries teammate Daniel Jebbison, who has arrived from Sheffield United.

Jebbison was relegated last season, but impressed in the Premier League and has earned a move back to the top flight.

Cook told the Daily Echo: “I had a conversation with him about it all, how he came over to England. It’s quite interesting.

“Everyone’s got their own story.

“He definitely looks like a handful as well.

“I was marking him in training and it was tough!

“He’s a good lad as well. Bournemouth generally sign good people.”

Cook added: “Tall, quick, good with his feet.

“I think if you’ve got those components, you’re always going to be a handful.”