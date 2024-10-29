Everton boss Dyche hails Beto's "awkward" style: You don't have to be pure

Everton manager Sean Dyche admits that striker Beto’s unrefined style may be useful to his team.

The forward came off the bench and netted an equalizer against Fulham in the Premier League.

Advertisement Advertisement

The weekend result keeps Everton ticking over, with Dyche hoping they can pick up a few wins to create daylight between themselves and the bottom three.

Dyche said after the match: “He has been working hard. He’s been working hard in training, the staff have been working hard with him so they deserve credit as well, doing extra, working on bits and people, including myself, showing him clips and various things.”

Dyche added: “His development curve has been a delayed one, he didn’t come in to the game professionally until not so long ago in professional terms and coming into the Premier League is different, it is difficult, especially as a striker, and I think he continues to work hard and he has got his reward.”

On Beto earning more game time, “(I tell him) you don’t have to be pure but you have to be a handful and awkward, it’s a real weapon that, and I thought he was when he came on, you have to find different ways to effect the opposition and he certainly did.”