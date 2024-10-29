Benjamin wins praise after Everton brace in U21 derby win against Liverpool

Everton youngster Omari Benjamin’s goals made a huge difference for his team over the weekend.

The 18-year-old scored twice in a 2-0 win for Everton’s Under-21s against Liverpool Under-21s.

The win for the Toffees over the Reds was priceless, even at Under-21 level.

Post-game, head coach Paul Tait praised both the goals and the forward’s work rate.

He said: “He will grab the headlines, the two goals are really good for him.

“Playing as a nine through the middle for us, his work rate again was outstanding and he got his rewards.”

Tate added: “His work rate and out of possession stuff is very good in terms of what we demand. He is not just a winger who is allowed to stand up there. He tracks his full-back and he does that really diligently but we said at half-time we wanted to try and get him in the game a bit more because we couldn’t get him in the game, we couldn’t get him down the left much, so we tweaked it a little bit and got him more on the ball and it worked.

“We saw a lot more of him and we saw in his break at the end that he has got real pace and real power but that he is also quite clever and it was good timing when he played Martin through.”