Young Newcastle trio pen pro contracts

Joe Brayson, Luke Craggs and Logan Watts have all penned pro deals with Newcastle United.

The teenage trio have come through the club's youth system and featured for the U18s last season.

Striker Brayson, who's father is also a Newcastle academy graduate, told the club's website: "My dad has played a massive part because he's went through the same journey as me so to follow in his footsteps is unbelievable and I'm buzzing.

“Signing a professional contract is what I've been working for and it's a good step forward."

Defender Craggs was named Newcastle's Scholar of the Year last season and said: "I was buzzing to even get my scholarship so to be nominated as the best in the club's group for how I am as a person, both on and off the pitch, means a lot.

"I really appreciated all the staff who nominated myself as I was proud of the fact that they valued me as a person and how I applied myself in the education side of the scholarship."

And fellow defender Watts also stated: "I was over the moon (to sign a first professional contract) because, ever since I joined the club at under-12 level, that's what I've been aiming for.

"Once I got a scholarship, I was pushing for that pro contract and then when I signed it, I was delighted.