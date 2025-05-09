Yoro: You feel the trophy history as a Man Utd player; Rio always in contact

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro says he's well aware of the pressure of the history of the club.

Yoro has just helped United reach the Europa League final in his first season at Old Trafford.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "I’m still a young player but on the pitch this means nothing.

"When you join a big club like Manchester United you have to settle quickly because the fans are waiting for you, even with a big transfer like I had. So yeah it was important to settle really quickly.

"When you play for Manchester United you need to feel this (history) - this is a club of trophies.

"I think it will be important to think about this, we’re Manchester United and need to win trophies."

Ferdinand influence

Meanwhile, Yoro revealed former United defender Rio Ferdinand is always available to offer advice and guidance.

He added, "I speak a lot with the coach and I’ve spoken to Rio and not always in front of the cameras.

"Sometimes they just give me an advice. When a player like Rio can give you advice you need to take it. I try to do my best and what they tell me to do.’

On comparisons with Ferdinand, Yoro said: "I come to Man United to achieve big things, to win trophies, so when you see players like Rio Ferdinand, Vidic, Varane you want to achieve the same things as them, stay in the memory of fans and be a big defender.

"When they compare me to them it’s a real honour, I’m proud of this. I’m trying to be the best I can."