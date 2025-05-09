Mantato signs pro deal with Man Utd

Tribal Football
Bendito Mantato has signed pro terms with Manchester United.

The 17 year-old winger signed his first professional contract on the eve of making the bench for Thursday night's Europa League semifinal win against Athletic Bilbao.

Mantato has been a regular at senior training this season and also made the bench for the first-leg in Bilbao last week.

The winger has 14 goals and 14 assists this season for the U18 and U21 United teams.

Mantato was attracting interest from major Premier League rivals before ending the speculation by penning his pro deal this week.

