Pallister exclusive: Man Utd should persist with Lisandro

Manchester United Double winner Gary Pallister insists management should persist with Lisandro Martinez.

The Argentina international has been plagued by injury since joining from Ajax three seasons ago. The left-sided defender is currently recovering from a knee injury and isn't expected to be seen on the pitch again until January 2026.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Pallister says Lisandro can still make a major contribution to United. He told Tribalfootball.com: “I would keep faith in Lisandro Martinez. He's been blighted by injury, and when he came back from injury midway through the season, he didn't really hit top form, and then he looked as though he was playing himself back into form, and he got injured again.

“I think a fully-fit Martinez and a confident Martinez is ideal for Amorim’s system to play on the left-hand-side of the three. I think he's a terrific passer of the ball, he’s got good energy, he’s a good character, tough. I would stick with him and hope that he can stay fit.

“I feel the same way about Mason Mount. I’m hoping he can stay fit as he's been blighted by injury. Luke Shaw could also play left-sided centre-back, and it's important that you have cover and bodies there. We see a lot of Premier League teams now struggling with injuries."

Good centre-half options

Pallister, on the potential of adding another centre-half this summer, insisted Leny Yoro deserves his chance to establish himself.

He continued: “How many teams this year have had a good run without injuries? It seems like every Premier League side has been involved in some kind of injury battle with the players. I think that's to do with the speed of the game and the amount of games that they play.

“I think Leny Yoro’s doing really well at centre-back. I think he's starting to come into his own now. I think we're seeing more from him. I think he's more attuned to the Premier League now and seems to be settling, and he's showing a lot more confidence on the ball, and he's still a young age.

“I think Harry Maguire has still probably got another two, three years left in him as well, and he's been terrific this year, and coming back from the depths of despair that he was in about a year or so ago. He (Ruben Amorim) got stuff to work with there.”

- Gary Pallister was speaking to Tribalfootball.com on behalf of Betway