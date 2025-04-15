Henry's analysis of Man Utd defender Yoro deleted after mass criticism online

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has been criticised for his analysis of Manchester United defender Leny Yoro this week.

Following United’s 4-1 defeat at Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon, Henry centered his attention on teenager Leny Yoro, who he feels was at fault for Harvey Barnes' first goal when he tapped home Jacon Murphy's pull back.

Around 15 minutes later, Yoro’s teammate Noussair Mazraoui made the error for the hosts' third goal, and Henry picked out the Frenchman’s reaction as he looked for an offside decision.

"Look at Yoro and what he is asking for," the ex-Arsenal forward began.

"I don't know why... I don't know what he is looking at. You're looking at the linesman trying to see if he is going to bail you out... on what I don't know. I don't know if he thought there was an offside, I don't know if he thought that someone... I don't know.

"We all know it's a goal. What are you looking at? I actually don't know. I've never seen that before. We all know it's a goal."

This drew a lot of criticism online after Sky posted the clip on X as United fans took issue with the iconic player attacking a 19-year-old who is still adapting to the Premier League. Yoro has lost nine of the 17 Premier League games he has been involved in but many feel it is harsh to center attention on such a young player who cannot help United’s dire form in recent years.