Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd confirm 5 players have returned to training including Maguire and Yoro
Van Dijk and Salah split from Alexander-Arnold over Liverpool plans
Man Utd wonderkid Mantato set to sign first professional deal with the club
Tottenham's Tel may be recalled by Bayern Munich after controversial social media post

Yoro ready for Man Utd return after shaking off injury

Paul Vegas
Yoro ready for Man Utd return after shaking off injury
Yoro ready for Man Utd return after shaking off injuryRichard Callis / Zuma Press / Profimedia
Leny Yoro feels ready for a playing return with Manchester United.

The defender has missed much of the month due to picking up an injury against Arsenal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Yoro was back on the Carrington training pitch on Friday and is eyeing Tuesday's clash with Nottingham Forest.

"I feel really good, I am back in training today and no pain. I am really happy with everything," said Yoro to manutd.com.

Yoro also said: "Honestly, everyone in the club helped me.

"Even with an injury in the middle of the season, the medical staff, the players, the fans, everyone was able to support me and this is something you need when you get a big injury.

"It has been really important for me."

Mentions
Premier LeagueYoro LenyManchester United
Related Articles
Man Utd academy chief Cox details Obi swoop from Arsenal
Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe stuns Nice fans: I don't like going there
Manchester United star Fernandes nominated for Premier League award