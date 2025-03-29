Yoro ready for Man Utd return after shaking off injury

Leny Yoro feels ready for a playing return with Manchester United.

The defender has missed much of the month due to picking up an injury against Arsenal.

However, Yoro was back on the Carrington training pitch on Friday and is eyeing Tuesday's clash with Nottingham Forest.

"I feel really good, I am back in training today and no pain. I am really happy with everything," said Yoro to manutd.com.

Yoro also said: "Honestly, everyone in the club helped me.

"Even with an injury in the middle of the season, the medical staff, the players, the fans, everyone was able to support me and this is something you need when you get a big injury.

"It has been really important for me."